Love Lochee launch bid to have local shops take part in Christmas decoration contest

A community group has launched a bid to have Lochee shops take part in a Christmas decoration contest.

Love Lochee members are urging small, local businesses to dress up their windows to add to the festive lights switch-on in the area.

Spokeswoman Heather Henry said: “We were talking about it at our latest meeting and then saw Tele columnist Martel Maxwell had written about how there should be a contest for shops and businesses.

“So we have sent letters out to local shops inviting them to take part and it would be great if we could get Martel to judge those who take part seeing as she is local to Dundee.

“We know not every shop can take part at the Lochee light up, but we are hoping as many possible will join in.”

Martel wrote this week: “I reckon we should run an annual competition for the best Christmas showing at a Dundee home, as well as shops and restaurants.”