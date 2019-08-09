Love Island star Anton Danyluk urges people to sign up for Dundee Kiltwalk

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has called on Dundonians to sign up to this year’s Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk.

Airdrie-born Anton, who shot to fame on the popular ITV2 show, has “got a text” for the nation via video message, urging people to participate in the events in Dundee and Edinburgh – the last two with spots available.

The Scottish reality star also congratulated the Kiltwalk for becoming the fifth biggest mass-participation charity event in the UK, climbing an incredible nine places from last year.

He said: “I would just like to congratulate Kiltwalk in all their successes. As a fellow Scot, it’s amazing to see.”

Kiltwalk has already seen more than 16,000 walkers participate in the Glasgow and Aberdeen events earlier this year, raising £4.5 million for charities across the country, including the 40% boost from The Hunter Foundation.

Anton continued: “I just want to encourage you guys to get involved. Get your kilt on, sign up to one of the events and raise money for a charity that means a lot to you.”

Last year, 20,082 walkers helped to raise £3.6 million for 1,156 charities across Scotland. Thanks to backing from Sir Tom Hunter, a 40% top-up by The Hunter Foundation brought the impressive total to more than £5 million.

Kiltwalk Chief Executive Paul Cooney said: “It’s brilliant to have another high-profile Scot showing support for our event. We’re thrilled to have Anton’s backing for this year’s Kiltwalks, and I’d like to say a huge thank you for his amazing support.

“To the people of Dundee and Edinburgh, we want you to “crack on” with the last two remaining Kiltwalks to be bigger than ever before, raising those all-important funds for Scotland’s amazing charities. Like Anton said, grab your kilt and get walking!”

Registration for the two events are open. Kiltwalks will take place on August 18 in Dundee and September 15 in Edinburgh.

For more information about the Kiltwalk, or to register, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk