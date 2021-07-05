Love Island: Shannon Singh reveals what she knew about surprise eviction

Fife model and influencer Shannon Singh has revealed what she knew about her surprise eviction from Love Island in her first televised interview.

Viewers rooting for Shannon on the ITV dating show were left disappointed after the Fifer was dumped after just 48 hours.

The 22-year-old glamour model turned influencer appeared on Love Island’s sister show Aftersun on Sunday to discuss her time on the show.

Speaking with host Laura Whitmore, Shannon discussed what she knew about her eviction, as well as her fellow islanders.

She said she had no idea about her pending eviction, and even said she was “quietly smug” about her chances.

Islanders are sent texts by producers throughout their stay, and Shannon said she thought the message was to say she was “going to go on a date”.

But after just 48 hours on the show, the message was actually informing her she was to pack her bags and return home.

“I thought I was gonna go on a date and then I was told to pack my bags,” Shannon said on Aftersun.

Speaking about the fellow cast members, Shannon praised 21-year-old Liberty Poole, currently paired with Jake Cornish.

But she accused some contestants of “playing to the cameras” as host Laura Whitmore pressed her to reveal all.

“I mean it’s hard, I was there for 48 hours – it was very short-lived.

“Libby is the best, Kaz is energy, I love her so much,” Shannon Singh said.

“I think some people are playing to the cameras. Chloe is playing tactics, but it is a game show so it’s meant to be expected.

“I wish her all the best but I’m not rooting for her, let’s be honest.”

Speaking about her short-lived stay, Shannon said she was “uptight” to start with.

She also explained none of the boys on the show were her type, but added they were “all lovely boys”.

As for what the future holds for Shannon, originally from Glenrothes, said: “I’m going to keep being me and just see what the future holds.”

Since leaving the show she has also defended her past selling nude photos online.

She compared the pictures, shared with paid subscribers on OnlyFans, to work by Hollywood stars in movies.

Shannon said: “You’ve got like Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Grey – it’s soft porn.

“You’ve got celebrities like Margot Robbie naked in front of everyone in Wolf of Wall Street.

“Naomi Campbell has got a full nude book published and Kate Moss has got nudes everywhere. It’s 2021.

“You’ve got the #metoo movement. Women are taking ownership of their sexuality.”