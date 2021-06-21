A former glamour model from Glenrothes, Shannon Singh, is hoping she will meet Mr Right as she joins the 2021 line-up for Love Island.

Fifer Shannon Singh was announced as the fifth contestant on the popular ITV dating show.

Shannon, 22, will appear on the seventh series of Love Island, which sees singletons seek their perfect match.

Her friends and family posted a message on Instagram to explain Shannon had been self-isolating ahead of her debut on Love Island.

‘Hilarious, fiery and loveable girl’

They wrote: “Beyond excited to finally announce that Shannon will be on your screens for this year’s Love Island.

“She has been isolating for the last week so hasn’t been able to respond or receive any messages during this time.

“Whilst in the villa her best friend and family will be in charge of her social media and on behalf of us all we can’t wait for you to see how hilarious, fiery and loveable our girl really is.

“Please show your love and support as I know it would mean the absolute world to her.”

The show will see the “islanders” flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa.

Love Island was the most watched TV show on any digital channel in 2020 and it promises more twists and turns as it returns to TV screens in 2021, with “shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits”.

As pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

In a Q&A ahead of this season, Shannon said she hoped to meet an “exciting hunk” on the show.

Asked why she wanted to take part, Shannon said: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

“I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, those were my glory days.”

Multi-talented Shannon said she had since moved into commercial modelling.

“I can DJ as well,” she added.

‘I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy’

Asked what she was looking for in a romantic partner, Shannon said: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy. I need someone with personality.

“Just someone I can have fun with.

“I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.

“For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient.

“I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Love Island starts Monday, June 28 at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.