Shannon Singh on Love Island 2021: Former glamour model from Fife to debut on ITV2 show

A former glamour model from Glenrothes is hoping she will meet Mr Right as she joins the 2021 line-up for Love Island on Monday night.

Fifer Shannon Singh was announced as the fifth contestant on the popular ITV dating show, now in its seventh series.

The show sees singletons seek their perfect match in Mallorca, Spain.

Covid restrictions pulled the plug on Love Island 2020, as foreign travel was not permitted for all but essential reasons. The show usually begins in the first week of June, which was at the height of the pandemic last year.

‘Party girl’

Contestants have been self-isolating ahead of the series premiere.

As pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

In a Q&A ahead of this season, self-confessed “party girl” Shannon said she hoped to meet an “exciting hunk” on the show.

She said: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

“I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days – I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, those were my glory days.”

‘I feed off energy’

Shannon said she had since moved into commercial modelling.

“I can DJ as well,” she added.

Asked what she was looking for in a romantic partner, Shannon said: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy. I need someone with personality.

“Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.

“For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient.

“I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.