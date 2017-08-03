Dutchman Jordie Briels loved his first taste of derby football in Scotland and is delighted the next course will be served up when Dundee United and Dundee do it all again at Dens Park next week.

But as much as the veteran of derbies back in Holland is looking forward to part two of the city rivals’ Betfred Cup battle this season, he is viewing this weekend’s league opener up at Inverness Caley Thistle as an even more important date.

That’s because the 25-year-old believes he and his new Tangerines team-mates know exactly where their priorities for the season lie.

“I think Saturday coming is the most important game for us because we want to win the league. This is the big thing for us,” said Briels, who regards the weekend bonus-point success over the Dark Blues as a victory.

“It was good we won the derby and it was nice for our supporters to be able to celebrate but the league is the most important competition.

“We are here to win it and get promotion, that is what matters more than anything else.”

Not that he is in any way belittling the importance of another derby next week and, when it comes round, it will be given his full attention.

His time back home in Holland has taught him how much such games, whatever is at stake, matter.

“Sunday was a nice game. The first thing I thought is it looks like we were playing at home,” he added.

“We had a great support and the fans from Dundee United, they screamed a lot and made it a very good derby. That helped us a lot I think.

“It was great that we won and that is good for us because we now have to go back to Dundee for the next round in just a week.

“Derbies are something I am used to and I have played in them a lot. At Fortuna Sittard there were four teams in all in our city, so I know all about these games.

Roda JC play in the second league in Holland often as well, so they were our biggest rivals and I was used to playing against them.

“That was also a very nice derby, so I knew what it was going to be like on Sunday.

“I have played in a lot of these games and know how important they are to the teams and the fans but, coming to another country, it is always going to be difficult to play in your first one but I enjoyed it.

“Every time you had the ball it was a battle with your opponent and that is what I like about the football in Scotland.”

While Briels is now concentrating on the trip to the Highland capital, he admits he sees no reason why United cannot return to Dens Park in a week and again come away smiling.

“It is a strange thing when we are not in the same league that we will play this derby twice so close together, but I think we can look forward to the game because we did really well in the first one and we can do well again.

“I think in all our games so far we have played good football and our team has a lot of confidence.

“We have a lot of decent players in our squad and that is important.

“We have some injuries to the squad right now but, when these players come back, there is going to be a lot of competition for the places from the start.

“It will be good for the manager if he has more players fit for next week’s game but, whoever is ready, they can all do a good job for the team.”