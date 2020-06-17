Lout with Hepatitis C spat on police officer at Ninewells following armed raid on his home

A lout with Hepatitis C spat on a police officer’s face at Ninewells Hospital after sparking a firearms incident just days into lockdown.

Branding his conduct as “disgusting”, a sheriff jailed Darren Barr for a total of 34 months.

Armed police were called out to arrest Barr after he was seen with a crossbow and a knife in Kirriemuir.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Barr was taken to hospital as a result of taking valium and spat on the female officer while being restrained.

It was revealed that Barr had taken the decision to arm himself after a price was put on his head by a local gangster.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said the alarm was raised by concerned members of the public who had seen Barr in possession of the weapons.

Firearms officers were called out to his home on Hillhead Terrace and forced entry after hearing screaming from within.

Following his arrest, the 41-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital having taken valium earlier in the day.

“Officers took the accused to the accident and emergency department but he refused to comply with any instructions and had to be restrained,” Ms Rasheed said.

“While acting in an aggressive manner, he began shouting, demanding to be released. One of the officers said that they wouldn’t let him go.

“Following this, the accused pushed himself towards her and spat on her face. It was confirmed that he had Hepatitis C. The officer required no further treatment.”

Barr, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty from custody to possessing both weapons on Hillhead Terrace on March 26 before behaving abusively at Ninewells and spitting on the woman’s face in the knowledge that he was suffering from Hepatitis C.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said that Barr was living in daily fear of being killed as a result of incriminating an underworld figure in a previous jury trial.

Mrs Duffy said: “I received confirmation from Perth Prison that his life was put at risk and he was placed in segregation for his own safety.

“During his period on remand, Mr Barr wrote a letter of apology to the constable and asked for that to be passed on.

“He appreciates the concern she would have had. Mr Barr understands custody is inevitable for these matters.”

Before jailing Barr, Sheriff Carmichael said: “I am sure you are aware that spitting on anybody is a disgusting thing to do, especially when you know you have Hepatitis C.”