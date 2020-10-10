Lout who threatened to murder police and throw soiled toilet wipe at them in Ninewells avoids jail

A drunken lout who threatened to murder police and throw a soiled toilet wipe at them in Ninewells Hospital has dodged a jail term.

Thomas Kenneth hurled a volley of abuse at officers who found him slumped at McDaniel’s on Whitehall Crescent on February 29.

One of the officers was kicked by Kenneth who was taken to Ninewells because of concerns over his appearance.

© Google

However, Kenneth, 32, would not go quietly and repeatedly threatened the police both during the journey and while he was at the hospital.

Prosecutor Julie McAra previously told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Due to his erratic behaviour, he was informed he would be taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“While at the hospital, he continued to make abusive remarks including saying ‘one day someone’s going to f****** murder you c***. Might be me, might not be me.’”

A doctor examined Kenneth who complained that he needed to use the toilet.

Kenneth’s right hand was released from the handcuffs and he threatened to throw a soiled toilet wipe in the faces of officers.

He did not follow through with his threat and was told by hospital staff that he would not be seen because of his abusive conduct.

Kenneth, of Kinghorne Road, admitted acting aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks, and threatening violence at Whitehall Crescent, Ninewells, and police headquarters on West Bell Street.

He also admitted repeatedly kicking PC Steven Hosie on Whitehall Crescent.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said that Kenneth was embarrassed by his conduct, adding that the court proceedings had been a “wake-up call” to him.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Kenneth on a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.