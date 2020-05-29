Lout threatened to slit cop’s throat outside property in Angus village

A police officer was threatened with having his throat slit by a lout outside his girlfriend’s house.

Richard Ohren, 33, became abusive towards police after his partner saw him approach her house. The woman had bail conditions not to contact Ohren.

However, Ohren later profusely apologised to the officer he threatened.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard his girlfriend phoned the police after seeing him approach her address in Auchmithie at 4am yesterday.

Police attended immediately and initially engaged in a cordial conversation with Ohren.

Prosecutor John Richardson said: “It was noted that he appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

“His demeanour was no cause for concern. It might have been a question of appropriate advice being given but for some reason, when officers asked why he was there he becomes really quite hostile towards them.

“He targets Constable Robertson and is heard to threaten to slit his throat with a knife.”

Ohren then placed his hands behind his back which led the officers to believe he was concealing an item.

It was revealed, however, that Ohren was only clutching a piece of cardboard.

He was taken into custody without any further issue and in response to being cautioned and charged, Ohren said: “I deeply apologise. I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Ohren, of Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, pleaded guilty from custody to shouting, swearing and threatening PC Alexander Robertson with violence on Kirkbank, Auchmithie.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said Ohren’s behaviour was sparked by difficulties he had been enduring throughout the lockdown.

He said: “He quite candidly explained, like everyone, the lockdown has had an effect on him and his drinking which is perhaps the explanation for this incident.”

Before bailing Ohren, Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence until July for reports. The case will call at Forfar Sheriff Court.