Lout threatened to burn shop down and used racist slur after being accused of using fake £20

A father and son were racially abused by a raging lout after they accused him of passing a counterfeit note in their shop.

Kevin Spokes threatened to burn down Umar’s Convenience Store on Pitkerro Road before using a racist slur towards Umar and Khezer Hayat.

Reports have now been ordered after the Ballantrae Road man pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to acting in a racially aggravated manner.

The court heard the Hayats were working in the shop when Spokes approached the counter with goods.

Suspicions arose after Spokes presented them with a £20 note which they believed was fake.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “The accused presented a number of items and also presented a £20 note.

“They believed it was counterfeit. As a means of testing this, one of the witnesses began to rip the note.

“Due to the way the note ripped, the witness believed it was counterfeit.

“The accused became angry and asked why he ripped the note.

“He shouted ‘why did you rip the note? You don’t know who I am’.”

The Hayats tried to calm Spokes down but the thug shouted: “I am going to burn your shop down to the ground,” before using a racist slur towards them.

Spokes, 34, pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Umar Hayat and Khezer Hayat by shouting, swearing, making threats and using a racial slur on August 26.

Andy Lyall, defending, opted to reserve mitigation for the preparation of social work reports but questioned why the note was ripped.

He said: “I have lived a long life and I’ve never heard of testing for a counterfeit by tearing it.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Spokes until December.