Lout facing jail after pepper spraying cops and trying to gouge officer’s eye

A former hospital worker attacked two police officers with pepper spray before trying to gouge one of their eyes.

Reece Cuthbert is facing a prison sentence after he admitted violently resisting arrest while high on diazepam during the incident on Haddington Avenue in September.

Police were called out to the street after Cuthbert, who had bail conditions not to enter the street, was seen hiding next to bins.

The 25-year-old lashed out when PCs Julie Donaldson and Andrew Nicoll tried to arrest him and used the cannister from one of their body armour.

Cuthbert then pinned PC Nicoll to the ground and tried to gouge his eye as PC Donaldson repeatedly thumped him with her baton.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan revealed how PC Nicoll clipped Cuthbert’s leg as he tried to run away, resulting in a wild brawl in the garden of Cuthbert’s mother’s home.

“They took hold of the accused and tried to handcuff him but this could not be achieved,” Mr Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“He overpowered them by grabbing his body armour before going to his knees. The accused was able to grab hold of and remove the PAVA cannister from PC Nicoll. He pressed it into both officers’ faces.”

Mr Duncan added: “The accused took hold of PC Nicoll’s glasses and tried to gouge his left eye. He was pushing his eyeball. PC Donaldson extended her baton and struck him twice to the back but it had no effect.

“The accused continued to pin PC Nicoll on the ground and gouge his eye.”

PC Donaldson continued to strike Cuthbert with the baton until other officers were able to pull the thug away.

The court heard how both officers suffered a number of bruises and cuts as well as irritated eyes from the spray.

Cuthbert, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to pushing PC Donaldson and discharging a cannister of PAVA spray into her face on September 22 on Haddington Avenue.

He also admitted pushing PC Nicoll, seizing his body, seizing his spray, discharging it into his face, trying to gouge his eye, causing him to fall to the ground and repeatedly attempting to gouge his eye.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Cuthbert, formerly an electrical maintenance worker at Ninewells Hospital, was high on diazepam at the time of the offence and had no recollection of trying to gouge PC Nicoll’s eye.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said a prison sentence for Cuthbert was “highly likely” and deferred sentence until December for reports to be prepared.