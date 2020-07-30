Lout coughed on Dundee police while claiming to have Covid-19 and said: ‘You’re going to die’

A lout who coughed on police officers and told them they would die because he had coronavirus has been jailed for eight months.

Graeme Cosgrove, 38, saw red after taking umbrage to being arrested in connection with a separate allegation.

Cosgrove then vented his frustration towards two female officers who attended at the cell area of police headquarters on West Bell Street to formally charge him.

Police were initially called out to deal with a disturbance at Balmullo Square following a dispute between Cosgrove and another male, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said: “At around 4.25pm, the accused was informed that he was officially arrested by the two officers who then cautioned and charged him.

“He made no response but then said that he didn’t think it was fair that he was being arrested for chasing the man out of the block.

“The officers were speaking with the accused through the cell hatch. The accused then stood up from a seated position and began coughing in the direction of the cell hatch.”

After coughing at the officers, Cosgrove said: “I have got the corona. Get the nurse. You’re all going to die.”

The hatch was then closed and it was later ascertained that Cosgrove had not been tested for coronavirus or had shown any symptoms.

It was revealed that Cosgrove had committed the offence while he was more than two metres away from the officers.

Cosgrove, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting the two officers by repeatedly coughing on them, telling them that he was infected with coronavirus and that they were going to die on April 9.

Anne Duffy, defending, said that on the morning in question, a rival had attended his home with a baseball bat and threatened to rape his girlfriend, poison his dog and set fire to his house.

She said Cosgrove was arrested after chasing the man away from his house.

Mrs Duffy said: “He did not move towards the direction of the door, the door remained shut and it was locked. He was upset about being kept in custody.

“He accepts what was said at that time could have caused distress to the two female officers.”

Before jailing Cosgrove, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Whilst you did cough in the direction of police officers, you were some distance away from them and you were behind a hatch.

“Coronavirus is a dangerous thing and making threats like this your behaviour towards the police officers was simply unacceptable.”