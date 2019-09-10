Lout admits racial abuse in Dundee street after argument with neighbour

A man unleashed a torrent of abuse at his girlfriend’s neighbour after being told to quieten down.

Patrick MacCready racially abused Christian Haywood after flying into a rage when confronted about his incessant arguing with his girlfriend.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard MacCready had been bickering with his partner when visiting her at her flat on Auchinblae Place. Mr Haywood left his property at around 9.30pm on the evening in question and could hear raised voices before returning and seeing MacCready outside.

He told him to “sort out” the antisocial behaviour because it was becoming a nuisance, much to MacCready’s chagrin.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused said ‘what are you going to do about it you English ****’.

“The complainer was taken aback and asked the accused to repeat himself. The complainer’s partner arrived and both heard the accused say ‘**** you, you English ****’.”

MacCready, of Happyhillock Road, walked away while saying to Mr Haywood: “You are lucky that she is here.”

Appearing without legal representation, MacCready admitted shouting and swearing at Mr Haywood in a racially aggravated manner on a public footpath outside the block on August 13.

The 50-year-old apologised for his behaviour when he appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio.

Sentence was deferred until March next year for him to be of good behaviour.