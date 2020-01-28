Louise, 10, wins V&A Dundee comic competition

A 10-year-old girl will see her artwork displayed at the V&A Dundee after being unveiled as the winner of a world-record breaking competition.

Louise Anderson was one of 650 youngsters to take part in a ‘finish the comic strip’ competition held during the V&A’s opening 3D Festival in September 2018. The event smashed the previous record for a comic strip competition by 250.

Yesterday Louise was back at the Waterfront attraction to celebrate the news her eight-page entry inspired by the opening of Scotland’s first design museum would now be displayed within the museum’s Thomson Learning Centre.

She was joined by supermodel Eunice Olumide, V&A director Dundee Philip Long, head of Beano Studios Mike Stirling and of course Beano’s poster boy Dennis.

Meanwhile, students from across Scotland will be at the museum today for the V&A’s second Schools Design Challenge.

S1 and S2 pupils from across Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross and the Highlands were invited to design solutions to loneliness and isolation. A judging panel selected 17 teams to take part in today’s jam, where they will create a prototype of their design solution.