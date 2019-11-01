Louis Appere: Dundee United aiming for the perfect week

Dundee United youngster Louis Appere insists they are targeting nine points from nine this week as they aim to open a gap at the top of the table.

United sit three points clear of nearest rivals Ayr United at the Championship summit going into tomorrow’s clash at third-placed Inverness.

Having come off the bench in wins over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle at Tannadice in the past six days, assisting Lawrence Shankland for the winner against the Jags, the 20-year-old striker is hoping to help United to another victory in the Highlands.

“We’ve got to go there and try to get the three points again,” Appere said.

“We beat them here earlier in the season but it’s a long time ago now and they’re looking like one of the strongest teams in the league along with us.

“Nine points from nine was the aim. We knew we had three games in a week and if we can get all the points it would be huge.

“There is starting to be wee gaps in the league, not huge ones but it was getting tight and congested not long ago. Everyone was beating each other.

“To open a gap at the top would be huge for us.”

Appere entered the fray on Tuesday night after just three minutes, with Peter Pawlett’s night cut short by a hamstring injury picked up with 45 seconds on the clock.

Although he wasn’t expecting to be involved in the match so soon, the forward was ready to go out and play wherever he was needed.

And the Tangerines kid was pleased to see them come through a testing game against the bottom-of-the-table Jags.

Appere added: “I’d just sat down and was getting comfy to watch the opening part of the game and then, next thing I know, I’m coming on.

“I had to adapt as quickly as possible to the game and, of course, you’ve got to be ready for the match.

“I can play up top or off either side so it’s just whatever the manager tells me to play and whatever helps the team.

“I’m happy to do that.

“Just to get on and show what I can do by getting the assist, I was happy with that.

“I think we knew it was going to be a tough game. You can’t look at it and think ‘they’re bottom of the table, this should be another win’ – it was always going to be a tough game.

“To go out there, battle like we did and get the three points was really important for us.

“It’s good to go out there and you have to be switched on, even after we got the goal.

“It was a bit of a battle but we knew we needed the win on Tuesday. To get that was really important for us.

“Obviously, the most important thing was the three points and moving on to Inverness tomorrow.”

Appere provided a terrific assist for Shankland to nod the winner in off a post but, rather than take the praise for his excellent delivery from the left, he was quick to praise Shanks for what he brings to the table, not only for the team but for Appere as a young player.

“It was an alright ball in but it’s the header. It’s a great finish again from him.

“To have somebody like that to just put the ball into and win you the game like that is just brilliant.

“He was giving me advice throughout the game again and, even in training, he’s a great player to learn off.”

With the Dundee derby coming around next Friday, Appere hopes to be involved again after scoring in the last one.

“Hopefully, I can get some game time in the derby and I’m looking forward to that. But, first thing’s first, we’ve Inverness tomorrow.”