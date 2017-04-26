A biker was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Dundee.

Witnesses said they heard a “loud bang” as the smash happened at Albert Street in Stobswell.

The motorcyclist was found lying near to the entrance of Lyon Street.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene and the road was closed to traffic for 45 minutes.

Witnesses have urged for something to be done about the “problematic” junction that connects Raglan Street and Lyon Street.

One witness said: “I heard a loud bang and when I came out the guy was lying in the street.

“His bike looked a total write-off because of the collision.

“A number of people alerted the emergency services.

“The man was still conscious after the collision.”

The resident said the section of the road had been problematic for years because of “confusing signage” and also due to some drivers using the streets as a shortcut.

Drivers access Raglan Street via Albert Street and use it as a shortcut even though it has a no entry sign.

“We have been urging for something to be done to try to change the current layout,” the resident added.

Barbara Ryan, 46, who has lived in the area for more than 10 years, said traffic was diverted while paramedics tended to the injured rider.

She said: “Traffic coming up from the city centre was getting diverted along the Arbroath Road.

“Traffic coming down Albert Street towards the incident was getting sent along Raglan Street while officers cleared the scene.

“It was probably closed for a total of 45 minutes.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call 4.13pm on Saturday to attend a road traffic collision in Albert Street.

“We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on scene at 4.15pm.

“One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland attended at Albert Street at 4.15pm on Saturday following reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car.”