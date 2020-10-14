Lottery winner choked his wife and told her to die during incident in Angus home

A lottery winner who shouted “die” while he choked his wife on the floor of their home has been locked up ahead of sentencing.

Graeme Lacey, 55, launched the brutal attack on the woman after returning from a night out with her sister and brother-in-law.

The thug later told his nephew that he had “no regrets” about his vicious conduct.

Lacey, who scooped the lottery win in 2016 as part of a workplace syndicate, is now behind bars after he was remanded in custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The engineer pleaded guilty to endangering the woman’s life during the attack with the court hearing that she believed she was going to be killed at her husband’s hands.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine revealed that the couple returned home in a taxi in the early hours when Lacey began to insult the woman.

Lacey then threw a dog bowl at the woman, which missed her, before striking her with a pair of trainers.

Ms Irvine said: “The accused then came up to her face in an intimidating manner before the complainer said that she wasn’t scared of him.

“He grabbed the witness and threw her to the floor. He pinned her down, straddled her and began to strangle her while saying ‘die, ******* die.’

“She was pleading with the accused, trying to reason with him saying ‘it’s me, you’re hurting me, you’re going to kill me.'”

Despite her despite pleas, Lacey continued to strangle the woman as she fought to free herself from his grasp.

The woman eventually managed to escape and was collected in a car by her nephew. Police were eventually contacted despite the woman’s initial opposition.

The court heard how Lacey told his nephew: “I half expected you to be the police. I have no regrets for what I did.”

Lacey, of Kingoodie Houses, Invergowrie, pleaded guilty to throwing a dog bowl at the woman, throwing a pair of trainers which struck her on the body, seizing her body, pushing and pinning her to the floor before straddling her and choking her to the danger of her life on June 23 2019 on OId Dronley Road, Liff.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said it was “highly likely” Lacey would receive a jail sentence and remanded him while a social work report was prepared.

Sentence was deferred until November.