Friday, August 2nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

EuroMillions winner from Dundee denies claims she attacked her former partner

by Ciaran Shanks
August 2, 2019, 11:52 am Updated: August 2, 2019, 12:25 pm
© DC ThomsonDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Send us a story

Lottery millionaire Gillian Bayford has denied claims she attacked her former partner.

The 47-year-old will stand trial in September accused of assaulting Gavin Innes at addresses on Dundee’s Adam Drive and Braeside, Auchterhouse.

Prosecutors allege that Bayford – who scooped £148 million in 2012 – repeatedly struck and punched the man on the head and neck to his injury on three occasions between August 7 and October 31 2017.

Bayford, of Bughties Road, did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on her behalf.

Sheriff George Way fixed a trial for September with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for later this month.

Breaking