EuroMillions winner from Dundee denies claims she attacked her former partner

Lottery millionaire Gillian Bayford has denied claims she attacked her former partner.

The 47-year-old will stand trial in September accused of assaulting Gavin Innes at addresses on Dundee’s Adam Drive and Braeside, Auchterhouse.

Prosecutors allege that Bayford – who scooped £148 million in 2012 – repeatedly struck and punched the man on the head and neck to his injury on three occasions between August 7 and October 31 2017.

Bayford, of Bughties Road, did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on her behalf.

Sheriff George Way fixed a trial for September with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for later this month.