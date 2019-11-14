Lottery millionaire Gillian Bayford has trial for alleged assault postponed

Lottery millionaire Gillian Bayford has had her trial for alleged assault postponed.

The 47-year-old is accused of attacking her former partner on three occasions in 2017.

But Bayford will have to wait until March for her trial because her solicitors have not received adequate disclosure from prosecutors.

Bayford, of Bughties Road, continued to deny the assaults when she appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court today.

She is accused of assaulting the man at addresses on Dundee’s Adam Drive and Braeside, Auchterhouse.

Prosecutors allege that Bayford – who scooped £148 million in 2012 – repeatedly struck and punched the man on the head and neck to his injury on three occasions between August 7 and October 31 2017.

Her solicitor, Neil Hay, said: “Evidence which was sought on August 23 has still not been disclosed.”

Following a joint motion by Mr Hay and the Crown, a new trial was fixed for March by Sheriff Michael Fletcher.

Bayford’s attendance was excused for a pre-trial hearing in February.