Three Dundee groups have received funding grants ranging from £1,500 to £9,050.

Awards for All is the National Lottery’s small grants programme making a big difference in communities.

The funding has been shared between 103 community, arts and sports groups across Scotland.

The Dundee organisations to receive cash are Broughty Ferry YMCA, £9,050, the Douglas Photography Group, £1,500, and West law Allotments Association, which received £5,950.

John Kenny, a YMCA director, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic news. We have been working very hard over the last 18 months or so and that’s the biggest grant we’ve been awarded – it will help enormously.

“Things are progressing very well down at the YMCA after our year focused on rejuvenating the building.

“And our profile has grown as well, which helps when applying for funds like this.

“It’s a great start to the year and a sign of all of the work still to come at the YMCA.”

An Awards for All spokesman said: “All of these grants are a great way to show the variety of projects that can be funded through the scheme.”

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time of year.