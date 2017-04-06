The contract to run a cafe bar at Dundee’s refurbished railway station is expected to start a bidding war.

The ground and first-floor restaurant overlooks the River Tay and the new V&A museum, and has been described as “one of the most desirable hospitality locations in Scotland”.

Dundee Waterfront project director Allan Watt said: “I think there will be a lot of interest.

“It’s a prime location, facing the emerging V&A and the RRS Discovery, so I can’t think of a better location in Scotland.

“Locally we have been speaking to people who are interested already, even before we advertised it.”

The revamped station is due to open early next year.

The building will feature a new concourse area, cafe facilities and hotel accommodation.

Building work on the site began in October 2015 and the curved frame of the concourse building and hotel was erected late last year.

The new concourse is being built on the site of the extension added to the original Victorian buildings in the 1960s.

Work on the site halted over the Christmas and New Year break but contractor Balfour Beatty said this had always been factored into its plans.

Dundee Railway Station is a key part of the city’s £1 billion Waterfront redevelopment, which includes the construction of the V&A design museum.

The V&A Dundee, the only one of its kind outside London, is due to open in 2018.

The Kengo Kuma-designed building is also scheduled to be completed by the end of the year before opening to the public next year.