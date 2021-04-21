‘Lost learning’ could have impact on pupils sitting ‘pseudo-exams’ for decades to come, expert warns

Young people sitting ‘pseudo-exams’ during the weeks to come could be disadvantaged for decades, an education expert warns.

Lindsay Paterson, education policy professor at Edinburgh University, predicts chaos over what he reckons will be a “very stressful” final term of this academic year.

But he says “lost learning” rather than the grades to be awarded is his biggest worry for this year’s school leavers going on to further and higher education or work with gaps in their knowledge.