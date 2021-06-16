A migrant farm worker who clashed with police in Perth after they tried to stop him picking up a knife, said he was only trying to get his mobile phone to use a language translation app.

Adrian Andruszewski intended to use the device to explain to officers that two intruders had just broken into his flat.

The 25-year-old was involved in a violent struggle with four officers at the city centre property in April.

Lost in translation

Police were called to the address in South Street following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Perth Sheriff Court heard police found Andruszewski in an agitated state.

Procurator Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said: “He was irate when police spoke to them.

“They told the accused he was under arrest and he began to resist.

“Officers were under the impression he may reach for a knife that was in the property.

“He was quickly brought under control.”

Violent struggle

Defence agent David Holmes said: “There had been much confusion at the house before police arrived.

“He had taken alcohol but he wanted to explain himself to police.

“He had tried to get his mobile phone, which was on a table, with a knife alongside it.

“He was trying to get the phone for a translation app, to tell police about the two men who had come into his property without warning.

“The police weren’t taking any chances, however.

“He does accept that he had been drinking to excess.”

Andruszewski, of Potterhill Flats, Perth admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police constables Alistair Mearns, Steven Cochrane, Logan Clark and Mark Symons on April 10.

After an aborted trial, he was found not guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his partner Izabella Reniec, calling her derogatory names while in possession of a knife.

He was also cleared of assaulting Ms Reniec and two other men.

‘A lot of emotions’

The court heard evidence from Ms Reniec, who said she had been involved in an “intense argument” with Andruszewski that evening.

“There were a lot of emotions,” she said.

The 33-year-old told the court that at one point, she sent a message to a female acquaintance and asked her to come pick her up.

She said that later, her friend came and broke into the house.

Asked by Ms Kelly if there was an incident involving a knife, Ms Reniec said: “I don’t know what to say, because I don’t remember how it went.”

She said a statement she gave to police later that day “wasn’t really translated properly”.

Sheriff Alison Michie fined Andruszewski £400.