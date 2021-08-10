Lost dog found in Arbroath may have given birth to puppies recently

A lost dog found by police officers in Arbroath which may have recently given birth to puppies has been reunited with her owners.

Officers said the dog has been reclaimed after it was found wandering on a road in the Angus town.

They had come across the golden spaniel whilst out on patrol in the Angus area.

The location she was found in has been pinpointed using the geocode system What 3 Words, which is designed to identify any location with a resolution of about three metres.

The words were Spark. Score. Riots.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “While on patrol last night, officers found a dog on a rural road close to Tealing. The dog looks like she may have recently given birth to puppies.

“She is currently being looked after at Arbroath Police Station.

The public appeal went viral, with thousands of shares across Tayside and Fife as locals tried to find the owner.

But in an update Tayside Police Division said the dog had made it safely back to its owners.

“We are pleased to report that the lost dog found near Tealing has been reunited with her owner.

“We would like to thank everyone for sharing our information,” they said.