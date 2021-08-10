Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Lost dog found in Arbroath may have given birth to puppies recently

By Alasdair Clark
August 10, 2021, 12:14 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 12:17 pm
The dog has been reunited with its owners
A lost dog found by police officers in Arbroath which may have recently given birth to puppies has been reunited with her owners.

Officers said the dog has been reclaimed after it was found wandering on a road in the Angus town.

They had come across the golden spaniel whilst out on patrol in the Angus area.

The location she was found in has been pinpointed using the geocode system What 3 Words, which is designed to identify any location with a resolution of about three metres.

The words were Spark. Score. Riots.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “While on patrol last night, officers found a dog on a rural road close to Tealing. The dog looks like she may have recently given birth to puppies.

“She is currently being looked after at Arbroath Police Station.

Lost dog police arbroath
The dog was found by officers on patrol

The public appeal went viral, with thousands of shares across Tayside and Fife as locals tried to find the owner.

But in an update Tayside Police Division said the dog had made it safely back to its owners.

“We are pleased to report that the lost dog found near Tealing has been reunited with her owner.

“We would like to thank everyone for sharing our information,” they said.

 