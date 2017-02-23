The new man at the helm of one of Tayside’s biggest music events says he hopes to take advantage of the loss of T in the Park to the area — and attract some of its younger revellers.

Paul Carey has been involved in events such as the Brit Awards in his 20-plus years in the industry.

Now, he’s the general manager of Rewind — the 80s festival held at Scone Palace each year — and is eyeing up an even bigger and better future for the event. This year’s festival is held on July 20 and 21.

Paul says that although Rewind and T in the Park traditionally drew different crowds, the scrapping of Scotland’s biggest festival this year could play into Rewind’s hands.

He said: “It’s just a lucky coincidence this has happened during my first year.

“The loss of TITP could mean that we gain a bigger crowd.

“Eighties music is very popular with everyone.

“Although our main audience falls between the ages of 25-55 we’re finding that many parents are getting their kids to come along with them and that could well happen this year.”

Paul said he was excited to be taking the reins — and will cast an eye over this year’s festival before deciding on any major changes for next year.

He said: “I have no major plans for change this year but it is a watching brief for me.

“I want to come to Scotland and watch and learn.

“That way I will get to know what, if any, changes we would want to make over the coming years.

“This is pretty much my dream job and I’m really looking forward to being involved.

“It’s a fantastic event and as always it will be brilliant to bring so many of the stars of the 80s to Scone.

“It is such a fantastic setting for the festival and everyone in Scotland seems to go all out to have an amazing time.

“As always at Rewind Scotland there’s something for everyone. Saturday night at Scone Palace we’ve got electronic pioneers The Human League and on Sunday the one and only Billy Ocean.

“Having grown up in the 1980s I’m personally looking forward to Saturday’s performance from Soul II Soul, who were most certainly the soundtrack to my teenage years.”

Paul said that as well as some of the usual favourites there were acts who were new to Rewind Scotland this year, including Tom Robinson, The Undertones, Musical Youth and Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel.

Paul, who is based down south, is due to arrive in Tayside the week before the event to begin the preparations.

He said: “A lot goes into getting the stage set and everything ready for the weekend itself but everyone has such a great time, so no one minds.

“It can be a bit of a balancing act between bringing bands people really want to see but also bringing something new to the event every year. A lot of time goes into getting it just right.”

He said that as well as a travelling team involved in setting up all three Rewind festivals held across the UK, a local crew would also be used at Scone.

A host of other stars of the 80s will perform this year including Level 42, Belinda Carlisle, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Chesney Hawkes, T’Pau, Jason Donovan, Kim Wilde and Nick Heyward.