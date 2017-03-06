Dundee full-back Kevin Holt insists the 1-0 defeat to Partick won’t “rattle us too much” as they aim to get their top-six chase back on track.

The 24-year-old says the Dark Blues can still call on the confidence built up during the previous two games — a fine brace of victories over Rangers and Motherwell — ahead of next weekend’s trip to face St Johnstone.

Holt said: “I don’t think the Partick loss will rattle us too much.

“Everybody knows it wasn’t the way we’d been performing over previous weeks.

“However, in the second half, we proved we’re still dangerous.

“We can score goals and pick up points. We didn’t get any that night but we’re creating enough chances and we go into next weekend confident we can win the game.”

And Holt reckons a break in the fixture list has come at a good time.

“Normally after a result like that, you’d want to get straight back into another game.

“However, with it being a midweek game and not playing over the weekend, it’s good to get freshened up.

“We’re away to St Johnstone, so it’s been about getting back into training and looking forward to the game.

“We struggled down there earlier in the season and they’re in the top six for a reason.

“They are consistent — they always pick up good results when they need them.

“We know it won’t be easy but we’re definitely going there looking to pick up three points.”

The consistency St Johnstone have shown over a number of seasons is something Dundee are desperate to emulate but, for one reason or another, they’ve been unable to string a good run of performances together.

“It’s hard to put your finger on what it is,” added Holt.

“We had two really good results and went into the Partick game really confident and knew how we wanted to play — it just didn’t come off for us on the night.

“It was disappointing. The first half just didn’t seem to go to plan.

“We were a wee bit better in the second half but we didn’t do enough.

“We struggled to get back into it and they were obviously good at the back.

“They’ve had eight clean sheets I think in their last 10 games — that’s why they’ve pushed into the top six.”