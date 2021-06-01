Loss of over £800,000 revealed in Dundee FC accounts for 2019/20

Dundee lost over £800,000 between May 2019 and 2020, their accounts have revealed.

That saw the Dark Blues cut the previous year’s shortfall by more than half.

Last year the Dens Park outfit announced relegation had resulted in a loss of more than £1.8m.

The deficit fell to £808,969 in the subsequent 12 months, with the 2019/20 season curtailed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last year, Nelms said ending the season early cost the club around £500,000.

However, despite the financial shock of the pandemic, he has predicted better results to come for the year just elapsed.

“The prior year (May 2019 to May 2020) we had a loss, smaller than the year before,” Nelms told the Courier.

“I think where we are at the moment we will be near-break even, maybe a little bit of a loss (for 2020 to 2021).

“We laser-focused our eyes on budget and how to deal with everything. It is a very unusual year with finances because you’re getting monies from areas you’ve never had from before.

“Everything changed but I don’t think we will have a massive loss like we have in years past.

“Because of the help of everyone around the club we’re on relatively good footing going forward.”

The accounts also showed the Dark Blues paid out £10,000 in player transfers in their first season back in the Championship.

Last year’s loss of £1.8m came on the back of a £425,748 deficit for 2017/18 and £354,071 in the red the previous financial year.