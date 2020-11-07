Van that crashed beneath Broughty Ferry bridge ‘looked like an accordion’ say locals

A van which crashed and became stuck under a low railway bridge was left looking like “an accordion”, say witnesses

Police attended and closed St Vincent Street in Broughty Ferry following the collision which took place at around 9am yesterday.

The road remained closed for over an hour while the truck was pulled out from under the bridge.

Ian McGill, a Broughty Ferry resident said: “I came out and saw that it was stuck halfway under, the back looked like an accordion.

“All the fibreglass part was broken, the whole thing was crumpled.

“The woman across the road phoned the police, and they came along and asked the driver to deflate his tyres so that they could pull the van out.

“We also called British Rail, and they came to inspect the track and the bridge but said everything was fine.”

Ian, who has lived on St Vincent Street for over 40 years, added: “The good thing is that nobody was hurt. That’s what is important.”

Another nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was awake at the time of the incident but didn’t hear it occurring.

In a statement, Police Scotland understood no injuries had been sustained during the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9am on Friday November 6, officers in Dundee received reports of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on St Vincent Street.

“A van struck a bridge and became stuck, there are not believed to be any injuries.

“The road was closed to allow for uplift of the vehicle and reopened around 10.25am.

“A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.”