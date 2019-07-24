Lorry driver denies crashing into vehicle and barrier on Kingsway in Dundee

A lorry driver has denied crashing into a vehicle on the Kingsway and colliding with a crash barrier.

Richard Ross is alleged to have driven without due care and attention on the eastbound carriageway of Kingsway West near Coupar Angus Road on May 1.

He is accused of failing to properly observe the road ahead while in the outside lane of the carriageway before colliding with a vehicle being driven by Colin Campbell.

Ross, 34, then allegedly collided with a crash barrier in the central reservation, causing both vehicles and the barrier to be damaged.

A second charge alleges that Ross, from Nottingham, drove the lorry for four and a half hours without a break.

Ross, who did not appear in the dock, tendered a not guilty plea by letter.

Sheriff James MacDonald fixed a trial for October 31 with an intermediate diet on October 10.