A man who admitted to causing the death of a Dundee pensioner by careless driving has been given a temporary reprieve – but told he must take “some responsibility”.

Glenn Craib was transporting Christmas trees in a HGV out of Careston in November 2015 when he approached the junction with the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

He attempted to get across into the southbound carriageway but was unable to do so because of incoming traffic and left the rear end of his vehicle in the opposite side of the dual carriageway.

It was then struck by an oncoming white Skoda driven by Witold Solski.

The 65-year-old, of Balmoral Gardens in Dundee, was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving between Forfar and Brechin when the collision took place on the northbound carriageway near the Careston/Balnabreich junction.

A 30-year-old female passenger in Mr Solski’s car was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

At the time of the crash Mr Solski’s friend Thomasz Zalewski, 37, who owns a Polish food store, said: “I was shocked to hear the news about Witold.

“He was a great guy, really friendly to everyone he met. He never drank or anything like that. He just liked to spend time with his family — he was just a nice person. He will be missed — he was just a great guy in every way.”

Yesterday Judge Morris deferred sentence on Craib, who was also allowed to keep his driving license in the meantime.

Representing him, defence advocate Jonathan Crowe said: “My client had been a HGV driver for 20 plus years and had driven more than 3 million miles without any accidents.”

Judge Morris said to the 46-year old that he would almost certainly not be given a custodial sentence.

He said: “I will allow you to keep your license for now but do not drive it to court when you are sentenced.

“It was a very tragic accident for which you must bear some responsibility.

“I will put your mind at rest as it is a long time before you will return to court.

“To give a custodial sentence I have to be satisfied that it is the only appropriate disposal and I am not satisfied of that in this case.”

Craib, of Cockmuir Place in Elgin, will be sentenced at Edinburgh High Court, on August 16.