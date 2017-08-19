Lorry driver who caused death of Dundee pensioner in crash avoids deal

A lorry driver who caused the death of a Dundee pensioner in a horror accident has been spared jail.

Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday for sentencing, Glenn Craib, 46, was told that his carelessness was “at the lower end of the scale” by Judge John Morris QC.

Craib earlier admitted causing the death of Witold Solski, 65, of Balmoral Gardens, Dundee, by driving carelessly on November 25 2015.

The judge told him that if he had been convicted of the offence he originally faced — death by dangerous driving — he would have been given a custodial sentence.

Craib’s guilty plea to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving was accepted by the Crown during the trial, which concluded on July 13 this year.

Craib was transporting Christmas trees in a HGV out of Careston in November 2015 when he approached the junction with the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

He attempted to get across into the southbound carriageway but was unable to do so because of oncoming traffic and left the rear end of his vehicle in the opposite side of the dual carriageway.

It was then struck by an oncoming white Skoda driven by Mr Solski, with a female passenger.

The 65-year-old had to be cut free from the wreckage by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been driving between Forfar and Brechin when the collision took place on the northbound carriageway near the Careston/Balnabreich junction.

A 30-year-old female passenger in Mr Solski’s car was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

Sentencing Craib, the judge said: “You were in charge of an HGV and that being so, your responsibility to drive carefully was all the more pressing.”

He ordered Craib, of Cockmuir Place, Elgin, in Moray, to carry out 250 hours unpaid work under a community payback order and imposed a 30-month driving ban on him.

Craib’s defence advocate had said during the trial that he had been an HGV driver “for 20 plus years and had driven more than three million miles without any accidents.”