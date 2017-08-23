Lorry driver, 21, crashed into back of OAP’s car

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Hamish Fenton, 21, of Kinloch Street, Ladybank, was fined £400 and had five points placed on his licence after crashing his lorry into the back of a pensioner’s car.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Fenton admitted careless driving on June 2 on Carslogie Road in Cupar.

Richard Curran, 69, was injured in the incident and both vehicles, plus another lorry, were damaged.

Mr Curran, who was driving his Renault Clio in front of Fenton, stopped to allow the oncoming lorry to overtake a stationary vehicle.

Fenton’s attention was momentarily diverted, solicitor Kris Gilmartin said, and he was unable to stop in time before hitting the back of the Clio.

The car was then pushed on to the pavement before rolling into the path of the oncoming lorry.