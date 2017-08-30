Lorry becomes first vehicle to break down on Queensferry Crossing hours after opening

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A lorry has been credited as being the first vehicle to break down on the new Queensferry Crossing.

Despite only being open for a few hours, the vehicle was forced to move into the hard-shoulder of the southbound carriageway at around 7am.

Traffic heading towards Edinburgh was able to get past – despite the rear of the vehicle obstructing the road slightly.

The truck was able to move off a short time later and the road was fully cleared.

Around an hour later, another breakdown caused Stagecoach bus services to run at a 30 minute delay.

Edinburgh services experiencing delays upto 30 minutes due to a breakdown on the Queensferry Crossing. apologies — Stagecoach East Scot (@StagecoachEScot) August 30, 2017

The £1.35bn crossing opened in the small hours of the morning.

At first, traffic was light but as the morning progressed congestion built up.

Traffic Scotland reported that there were long delays heading from Fife towards the capital, with motorists eager to get their first experience across the bridge.

A 40mph speed limit is in place across the bridge until motorway regulation s come into force later in the year.