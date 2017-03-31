TV star Lorraine Kelly is calling on Britain to get out the aprons, wooden spoons and mixing bowls to help the annual Bake for Heroes campaign smash the million-pound mark.

Supporters of all ages have cooked up more than £850,000 in aid of Help for Heroes since the Bake for Heroes fundraiser began in 2009.

As the charity prepares to mark its 10th anniversary in October, Lorraine said that this year is the perfect opportunity to rise to the occasion to make the 2017 event the biggest ever.

The money will support the work of Help for Heroes and their four Recovery Centres, which support about 4,000 people every year.

To register to take part, visit bakeforheroes.org.uk, or call 01980 846459.