Lorraine Kelly says she is “not worthy” to have a statue of her erected in Dundee city centre.

A page has been set up on change.org campaigning for Lorraine to be recognised as an ambassador for Dundee.

The petition has been signed by 144 folk since it was started four days ago.

But TV personality Lorraine, who currently has her own weekday ITV1 show after Good Morning Britain, played down the idea.

Responding to a tweet calling for her statue to be placed next to the Desperate Dan plaque in the High Street, the Dundee United fan wrote: “I’m not worthy to be beside the LEGEND that is desperate dan – has really made me laugh though.”

She also retweeted a link to the Tele’s original story on the campaign, simply with the word: “Hilarious”.

TV personality Lorraine, 57, was born and raised in Glasgow but has been familiar with the City of Discovery since meeting her husband in the 1980s.

She has lived in Broughty Ferry for the past seven years.

Ally Farrell set up the page campaigning for Lorraine to be recognised as an ambassador for Dundee.

He wrote: “Lorraine Kelly has been working for years as a broadcaster and personality and it is about time the city recognised her efforts.

“She has done so much for the region and now it’s our time for us to pay her back.

“A statue would be the most appropriate way to do her work justice.

“Thank you very much. Goodnight.”

While there has been some support for the statue idea, others are not convinced.

Dave Boath wrote in a message to the Tele: “What has she done for Dundee except support United?

“Yes, she was rector for the university. She did do a grand sterling job but seriously she is not from Dundee but Paisley.

“So since our city council want to waste the money on a statue why then not statues for Brian Cox and Alan Cummings – A-list Hollywood actors from Dundee?”

The petition website says it will be delivered to Dundee City Council.

In response, Paul Dundee sent us a Change.org link he set up himself calling for a statue of Kermit the Frog to be erected in Dundee city centre.

The page says: “If Lorraine Kelly is to receive a statue then it’s only fair that the wee green guy gets to sit on her knee playing his banjo.

“I think she’d like that too.”

So far, the Kermit petition has amassed two signatures.