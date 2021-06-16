Lorraine Kelly is encouraging people to participate in Dundee University’s 30-day fundraiser for life-saving research into Parkinson’s Disease.

Lorraine appealed for volunteers to take part in the university’s challenge to raise money for Dundee’s Parkinson’s Disease Campaign.

“Throughout June, dozens of staff students and people impacted by Parkinson’s are taking part in the University of Dundee’s 30 Days challenge to raise funds for the university’s world-leading research into Parkinson’s Disease by cycling, swimming, running baking, hula hooping, painting, along with a whole host of other activities,” she said.

Each week, 30 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in Scotland. This is the motivation behind the 30-day challenge.

“Across the UK, over 100,000 people live with Parkinson’s disease and Parkinson’s impacts the most basic functions including walking, balance and of course, speech,” Lorraine added.

Encouraged to donate

So far, the 30-day challenge has raised over £20,000.

Lorraine — who was elected as the rector of Dundee University in 2004 — said: “They’re raising money which will help to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease. So I wish the Parkinson’s challengers the very best of luck and would encourage everybody who’s watching to please donate if you can.”

Since the development of Levodopa — the most effective drug to manage Parkinson’s — 60 years ago, there has been no significant advancement in the medical field.

“Treatment options are limited and there is currently no cure, but scientists at the University of Dundee are working so very hard to change this, ” Lorraine said.

The Dundee Parkinson’s Research Campaign, aims to establish Dundee as the hub for Parkinson’s Disease research and ultimately to “solve the Parkinson’s puzzle”.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaign/parkinsons