TV personality Lorraine Kelly has backed the “Eat Better Feel Better” drive.

Parents have been sharing their tops tips in support of the campaign, which aims to make vegetables the hero.

Giving kids a smaller portion size came top, with 25% of parents using this tactic; 15% stated hiding vegetables in other foods worked for them, while 13% favoured involving children in veg preparation at mealtimes.

Research shows 29% of parents have at some point given up trying to feed their kids vegetables.

Lorraine, who co-authored three books on how to get children eating healthier, said: “I totally agree that a big pile of vegetables can be really off-putting so giving tiny broccoli florets or a handful of carrots can be a great way to get round this.

“Pureeing vegetables or grating them into pasta, stews and soups can be a really good way to introduce them to new vegetables.

“The Eat Better Feel Better website has some great tips for tackling fussy eaters as well as hundreds of affordable recipes.”

Aileen Campbell, Minister for Public Health and Sport, said: “There’s no need to feel disheartened if your children don’t seem to like vegetables. The website has lots of tips.”