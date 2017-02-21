Lorna Duncan, a principal orthotist and orthotics service manager, has retired after 42 years’ service with NHS Tayside.

Lorna joined NHS Tayside in 1974 as a trainee. After qualifying as an orthotist at the University of Strathclyde in 1977, she worked at the NHS Tayside Orthotics Service based at the Dundee Limb Fitting Centre in Broughty Ferry and Dundee Royal Infirmary.

Lorna later took on a post at the Tayside Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Technology Centre at Ninewells in 1999.

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed working in the orthotics service and I will miss the patients and my great team of colleagues, many of whom have became good friends.”

Lorna plans to spend time with her twin grand-daughters, enjoy long walks and continue supporting St Johnstone FC.

Picture shows Lorna (holding flowers) with some of her work colleagues.