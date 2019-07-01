Lord provost of Dundee visits his old cadet squadron

Dundee’s Lord Provost Ian Borthwick has taken a trip down memory lane.

Commanding Officer Flt Lt Christine Milne RAFAC welcomed Mr Borthwick back to the Air Cadet Squadron he attended in his youth – 1232 City of Dundee Air Cadet Squadron.

The squadron formed in 1941 and has seen many young people pass through its doors.

Flt Lt Milne said: “The lord provost, a cadet in the 1950s, recalled many happy times in the corps. His favourite memories were of the summer camps he attended.

“RAF Kinloss and RAF Halton were some he mentioned in his talk to the cadets.

“He said he was very grateful for the support and encouragement he received from officers and staff at the time and believed it was his time in cadets that shaped who he is today.”

Flt Lt Milne said that 1232 City of Dundee Squadron has more than 40 cadets with a waiting list for its next intake in September.

“Earlier in the year the squadron was awarded the South East Scotland Wing Efficiency Trophy as the overall best Squadron in a Wing of 35 other squadrons.”

Urging people to join she said: “If you are up for fun, adventure, incredible experiences and making new friends as a cadet you’ll have the opportunity to do all these things.”