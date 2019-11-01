Looming election gets mixed reaction from Dundonians

Another general election is looming over the UK – and the people of Dundee are less than impressed.

With MPs in Westminster deciding to call a general election on December 12, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, many people across the city will have to quickly decide who to vote for.

One undecided voter will wait longer than most to make up his mind.

Jim Borland, 76, from Macalpine Road, said: “I don’t trust any of the parties, but I’m still going to vote. I’ll just have to decide on the day.”

Other voters, such as Robbie Kieran, 26, from the West End, have decided to make a more informed choice on election day. He said: “Personally, I’ve registered but still have a lot of research to do. I really think that it’s coming too soon. A month isn’t enough time to research every party.”

However, some residents are glad that an election has been called.

Bill Newcombe, 70, told the Tele: “I don’t think that the government had any choice. The people need to speak, and after the election things will be settled and we can get on with Brexit.”

While many in the city remain undecided, some plan to remain loyal to their party.

Sheena Wellington, 75, said: “I’ll be helping out the SNP by putting leaflets through letterboxes this election.

“I’m interested to see what the turnout will be like, with the weather so cold.”

Steve Milne, 54, from Barnhill, also planned to stick with his party: “I’ll be voting Lib Dems to block article 50 and oppose Brexit. I think turnout will be good, and the election will settle things.”

Politicians across Tayside are also preparing for the December election.

Current SNP MP for Dundee East, Stewart Hosie, said: “For the second time in barely two years, a Tory prime minister has demanded an early election. Not for the good of the country – quite the reverse.

“He has demanded this election to deliver a dangerous Brexit and for a narrow party advantage.

“My constituents voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union, that is why, at every turn, I have fought tooth and nail to ensure Scotland’s vote is respected in Westminster, and will continue to do so if re-elected to the next Parliament.”

SNP MP Chris Law will also be running for re-election and said: “Having served as the MP for Dundee West for more than four and a half years, it is increasingly clear to me that Scotland is not treated as an equal partner by the UK government.”

The Liberal Democrats have also announced their candidates for Dundee East and West.

Michael Crichton, former Grove Academy pupil and current politics student at the University of Glasgow, will be standing for the party in the constituency. He said: “In an unfortunate atmosphere of aggressive politics, we are the moderate voice. I’m ready to represent the people of Dundee East – let’s move Scotland forward together.”

The Lib Dems will have Daniel Coleman as their candidate in Dundee West.

Kirstene Hair, Conservative MP for Angus, defended the calling of the election.

She said: “This election will allow millions of families and businesses across the UK to plan for the future, after months of parliamentary gridlock.

“Scottish people want to get Brexit sorted, move on from constitutional issues and focus on public services and the issues that matter to everyday lives, the areas which are being so severely neglected by the SNP.”

The Labour, Brexit and Green parties were all approached for comment but have so far not responded.