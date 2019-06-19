Look out your treasure in the loft – Antiques Roadshow is coming to Dundee this weekend

Get ready to dust off the old ornaments in your loft as the Antiques Roadshow make its long-awaited return to Dundee.

The BBC favourite will be in the city this weekend to record the programme, as presenter Fiona Bruce brings some of the UK’s best antiques experts north.

Thousands of people are expected at the V&A and nearby Slessor Gardens to attend the event and discover the history of their collectables.

The Antiques Roadshow at V&A Dundee will open at 9.30am on Sunday with gates closing at 4.30pm, although visitors can stay and enjoy the event until filming ends at 7pm

Visitors will also be able to enjoy an extra hour in the museum, which will remain open until 6pm.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “It’s been more than 10 years since the show last came to Dundee and we’re delighted the BBC has chosen V&A Dundee to host.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to the museum and nearby Slessor Gardens for what’s going to be a fantastic day.”

People keen to get an expert valuation have been told to arrive before 4.30pm and will have to queue in a bid to have their items pored over. The event is expected to be busiest from 10.30am-1.30pm.

The Antiques Roadshow entrance will be at the north end of Slessor Gardens and can be accessed from Thomson Avenue. The event is free and does not require tickets or pre-registration.

Museum visitors not attending the roadshow event can access V&A Dundee via the entrance near Discovery Point.

Teas, coffees and cakes will be available in Slessor Gardens throughout the day from a special Dundee Rep Tea Tent as well the museum cafe and Tatha Bar and Kitchen. Guests are also encouraged to bring picnics and refreshments to enjoy on Slessor Gardens. The show will be largely filmed in the area outside the museum – so grab your jackets and umbrellas in the case of a typical Scottish summer’s day.

It is the first time the show has been in the city since 2008, where the stand-out item was a £10,000 bread bin.