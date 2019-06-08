Longforgan’s Disney-inspired scarecrow trail kicks off

Airborne pests beware – a village just outside Dundee is set to be overrun with scarecrows.

Longforgan’s annual Scarecrow Trail will kick off for the 14th time today, with a record-breaking 82 figures created by residents of the town.

Each scarecrow has been inspired by Disney, with straw-stuffed princesses and cartoon characters abound for the next two weeks.

© DC Thomson

Among the newest screen stars recreated in straw are Carl Fredricksen from Up – together with his balloon-topped house – Rapunzel atop her tower and the latest Disney princess Moana, riding the waves on her raft.

Families have also paid tribute to classic characters such as Winnie The Pooh, Pinocchio, Snow White, and Little Mermaid villain Ursula.

© DC Thomson

Maps detailing clues of where to find each scarecrow can be purchased at the Longforgan village shop on Main Street.

Samantha Keillor, one of the trio managing the trail, said the event was going from strength to strength, with much of the village getting involved.

“It’s getting really big now on the back of the Longforgan Gala Day,” she said.

© DC Thomson

“Longforgan is quite a close-knit village, so it’s great that we’ve got so many scarecrows – it’s a record for us.

“There’s always a bit of a buzz around ‘scarecrow time’ now and it’s always so nice seeing people out and about exploring the village to find them all.

“A lot of people come in from outside the village, too.”

The Scarecrow Trail has become a firm fixture in the Longforgan events calendar – something Samantha and her fellow organisers Ali Byers and Lesley-Anne Weir are keen to keep going.

“It’s absolutely brilliant that so many people are now involved,” said Samantha.

“Castle Huntly has gotten involved, and so has Longforgan Nursery – there’s a mix of local people and local businesses.

© DC Thomson

“We’ve also got sponsors this year so we could give out cash prizes – J L Wilkie & Co and StudioEAST Architects.

“It’s a lovely way of getting people to come to see the village, because it’s so nice and the people are so friendly.

“People put a huge amount of effort into their scarecrows and it’s something that’s definitely keeping in the village spirit.

© DC Thomson

“It’s becoming a tradition that we don’t want to let go.”