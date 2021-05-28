A 71-year-old cancer survivor is once again lacing up her trainers to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kirsty Pilcher from Longforgan will run the virtual Edinburgh Half Marathon on Sunday along country roads near her home village.

It comes after Kirsty ran the 13.1 miles around the local area last year as part of her 70th birthday celebrations, raising more than £6,000 in the process.

Kirsty says combining her love of running with fundraising is a way of giving back after surviving cancer; she was given her diagnosis at 40.

Kirsty said: “I never really stop running; it’s part of who I am.

“I run for my own health, so that I am here for my four children and eight grandchildren, as well to help others in raising funds for Macmillan.

“I run every single morning and I find it’s the best way to start the day.

“I was so young when I found out I had breast cancer. I had four very young children at the time so there was a lot to deal with.

“I do feel lucky because I am still here and it’s been 31 years now as a cancer survivor.

“It’s always good to give something back and this is my way of doing it.”

She added: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a fantastic charity, they support so many people across the country and, sadly, most of us know someone who has needed their help and used their services at some point.”

Impact of Covid-19

With the Covid-19 pandemic having significantly impacted charities, Kirsty is particularly keen to further support Macmillan.

She believes that marathons being held virtually should not discourage people from raising vital funds.

“It’s been such a hard year for so many people and it’s of course disappointing that the Edinburgh Marathon Festival is virtual again, but that shouldn’t stop anyone running,” she said.

“Charities are having such a difficult time raising funds and have been hit hard by the pandemic so I want to try to raise more.”

‘Here she goes again’

Ahead of her run, Macmillan has praised Kirsty for her efforts and wished her luck on the day.

Area fundraising manager in Scotland Isla Dewar said: “Here she goes again; what an incredible effort from Kirsty.

“We cannot thank her enough for her continued support and for running the half marathon once again.

“It’s so disappointing when events aren’t able to go ahead as normal but it’s amazing that so many people are still keen to get out there, do their challenge and raise funds for us in their own areas.

“Our fundraising has taken a considerable dip so we very much rely on supporters like Kirsty.”

Donations to Kirsty’s fundraiser can be made on her JustGiving page.