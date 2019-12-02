Longest-serving employee at Dundee’s Verdant Works celebrates 80th birthday

Verdant Works’s longest-serving employee celebrated her 80th birthday at the mill’s Winter Fayre on Sunday.

Lily Thomson, who has been working at the mill for 23 years, saw in her 80th birthday at the holiday event.

The loyal worker has spent the past two decades at the museum, showing visitors how jute was processed in the mill’s heyday.

Lily also produces jute bags and tea cosies for the attraction.

Deirdre Robertson, CEO of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “Lily is one of our most dedicated volunteers, with 23 years’ experience of sharing her weaving expertise with visitors at Verdant Works.

“Even a broken hip last year hasn’t slowed her down in providing the perfect visitor experience at the Mill, talking to our visitors about the days in which jute was King in Dundee.

“We know our visitors thoroughly appreciate her input as she has received numerous compliments on our Trip Advisor and Google reviews.

“We’re delighted we were able to help her celebrate her 80th birthday as we launched our Winter Fayre.”