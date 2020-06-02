Huge queues for recycling centres as they reopen to the public following Covid-19 closures

Scores of people flocked to recycling centres after the facilities reopened for the first time in two months.

Recycling centres across Scotland saw huge visitor numbers on their opening day yesterday, as people attempted to get rid of rubbish following the loosening of lockdown restrictions.

Giant queues of cars formed all the way around the corner at Baldovie Recycling Centre, with some visitors claiming they had to wait two hours.

The centres closed in March as part of the UK’s nationwide lockdown.

Yesterday was the first time in 10 weeks that people have been able to dispose of their rubbish.

The move has been a relief for many, who have seen their waste piling up.

The closure also caused a rise in incidents of fly tipping and littering, with some areas of the UK seeing as much as a 76% rise in fly-tipping, according to the waste monitoring app ClearWaste.