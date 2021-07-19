LONG READ: Should Scotland introduce directly-elected city mayors like Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan?

Scotland should introduce directly-elected city mayors to help boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and improve transparency and accountability, a leading expert on the constitution has argued.
Adam Tomkins, a professor at Glasgow University and former Conservative MSP, called on Scottish policymakers to look south of the border to the success of leaders in areas such as London, Greater Manchester and the Tees Valley.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!