Long read: Back to school ‘just like Christmas morning’ for excited and nervous pupils

Children across Tayside and Fife have returned to school for the first time since lockdown began almost five months ago.

While the big day was delayed for some due to flooding and damage caused by torrential rain overnight, tens of thousands of youngsters were reunited with classmates and teachers.

It was double trouble for St John’s Academy in Perth as seven sets of twins entered first year.

The pupils, aged between 11 and 12, had come from Liff Primary School, Our Lady’s Primary School, Balhousie Primary School and St John’s.

Many of the siblings, which includes just one set of identical twins, will get to share the unique experience together in the same classes.

Holly and Rowan Tough, 12, said they were excited to share the new experience together.

Rowan said: “My first day has been good so far, I’m in all of the same classes as Holly, except for maths and English, which is nice. It’s good to have a change from primary school.”

Holly said it was comforting to know she would always have Rowan nearby.

“I have met lots of nice people so far and I have friends here already but it’s nice to know that if someone is off then I still know someone in the class,” she said.

“It’s much nicer being a twin because we could help each other with school work.”

While the pair share an unbreakable bond as siblings, they have differing preferences when it comes to school work as Holly prefers English while Rowan likes maths.

Many senior pupils also attended the Perthshire school to help welcome the S1s.

Alongside the new responsibility of being a mentor to young pupils, 17-year-old Fergus Blain will be taking on three Advanced Highers this year in the hopes of studying chemistry or biomedical science at university.

He said: “It’s good being back at school and speaking to everyone again. It’s nice to be able to help the S1s settle in and they’re looking fairly happy so far.

“We have been showing them around and chatting to them and helping them make friends.

“I’m looking forward to my subjects this year as I’ve been having a look at university courses and I’m particularly interested in studying chemistry or biomedical courses at Edinburgh University.”

Around 1,300 youngsters returned to Harris Academy in Dundee’s west end, including sixth year pupils Lucy Young and Jamie Cruickshank.

The two 17-year-olds were happy to be back after five months away but admitted the new normal may take a bit of getting used to.

Lucy said: “It’s been made pretty clear to everyone what the rules are and how we will get along.

“There’s definitely more measures in place and it’s obviously safety conscious, there are hand sanitisers everywhere and posters to tell us where we are going.

“We are also trying to distance as much as possible between ourselves.”

Jamie added: “We had an induction yesterday so we got a bit of an idea as to what would happen.

“It was a bit of a surprise as I suppose we didn’t realise that it wouldn’t be back to normal.”

“I found it difficult to adjust to learning online at home, you go 17 years learning in this environment so of course it’s challenging to change your mindset.” Lucy Young, sixth year pupil at Harris Academy

The return to in class schooling after months of home learning is something which the pupils are relishing and Lucy and Jamie spoke of how the change in environment will be a positive step.

Lucy said: “I’m excited to be back and I’m ready to get into it.

“It will be nice to get a bit more structure to our days and it’s nice to see the teachers again.

Jamie added: “I found it hard to be motivated especially when I knew that this was going to be a long-term thing.”

Aside from their studies, final year pupils often have social activities such as their leaver’s ball and award ceremonies which they can get involved with.

But in the new normal we all face, these things may have to be put on the back burner – something which the sixth year pupils are well aware of.

Lucy added: “It might be a little bit disappointing but it’s what we’ve got to do.

“I don’t think it will be as bad as last year’s though who didn’t get any of that.”

In Arbroath, Kaylee Dundas, 9, brother Calvin, 5, were excited to get back to Ladyloan Primary School, to see their friends and teachers.

Mum Dawn said: “I’m really excited about the children going back to school, I’m obviously a little bit nervous with everything that’s been going on as well, but the guidance the school has already sent out explaining things like hand washing and hand gels, I’m feeling confident that things are going to go well.

“I think there will be some children that are a little bit wary, Kaylee herself was a little bit anxious about having to go back to the routine; it has been quite a long time since they have been there and the classrooms are going to look a little bit different.”

At Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School, in Fife, head teacher Elizabeth Thomson was ready and waiting to welcome youngsters back.

Among those returning to the school were P3s Polly Brook and Rory Morrison.

Polly’s mum Louisa said: “It was just like Christmas morning again, all the children were buzzing.

“Polly has been up since 5.30am, she was so excited.

“She’d not seen some of her friends since March and she’s a bubbly person, she likes being around people.

“Probably a lot of parents are anxious about sending their children back to school but I’m not. The risk is lower for children than it is for adults.

“Coming back, we have been kept well informed, Mrs Thomson has answered any questions and we’ve been kept up-to-date with everything.”

Like many others the school has staggered start and finish times for pupils to avoid congestion and has erected signs to remind people to wash their hands frequently.

In the playground there will be zones for classes, and track and trace procedures are in place.

Mrs Thomson said: “Although school is going to look a little bit different for children and staff returning we are really excited to be bringing them back to a place they are familiar with.

“First and foremost, it’s important that we ensure that the children are feeling safe and comfortable.

“It’s vital we look after their health and wellbeing and allow the children time to reconnect with their peers, staff and their learning environment.

“It will feel a bit different coming into school however this is to ensure that the children and staff remain safe and healthy.

“We’ll continue with our nurturing approaches and building positive relationships that I’m sure will help the children to settle back into the new norm of school life.”

Not all pupils were back in school today, as some schools, mostly secondary schools, have staggered returns for pupils over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with all due back on Monday.

In Fife, 11 schools were closed due to the impact of the severe weather overnight – Benarty, Burntisland, Denend, Kinghorn, Kinglassie, St Ninians, Torbain, Torryburn and Valley primary schools and Glenrothes and Lochgelly high schools.

Three schools in Perthshire were also closed – Perth High School and Inchview and North Muirton primary schools – and Glendelvine Primary School was closed to P1 to P3s.