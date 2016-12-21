A Dundee care home is aiming to spread a little Christmas cheer this festive season.

Bridge View House manager Lynda Oswald said: “Many older people will be spending Christmas alone.

“To help with this we are opening our doors to people from the local community who will be eating alone on Christmas Day.

“We want people to enjoy Christmas lunch with care home staff and residents.

“This year we are hoping to host a number of older people from the neighbourhood.

“Christmas Day is always an extra special celebration at Bridge View House and we are delighted to be able to share it with others, especially those who might normally spend the day on their own.

“Guests can look forward to a traditional Christmas lunch and perhaps a visit from a very special guest.”

If it is successful, Lynda said that the “Don’t Eat Alone” initiative will be repeated every Christmas.