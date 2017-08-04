Lone paramedic mugged by three youths while she was on duty trying to help elderly man

A lone female paramedic was mugged by three youths on mopeds while she was on duty trying to help an elderly man.

Katherine McKenna was on her way to help a man who had fallen down the stairs when her phone was ripped out of her hand by the gang who mounted the pavement to grab it.

The thieves, wearing black helmets with visors to cover their faces, attacked the 32-year-old as she cycled in Store Street in London’s West End.

Ms McKenna was not hurt in the attack at around 6.15pm on July 25.

She returned to work the very next day.

“If I didn’t go back to work, they would win. I want to keep doing my job which is caring for and treating people in London,” she said, according to ITV.

“I don’t feel unsafe on my bike in London. Most of the time people are so friendly and appreciative of the job we do.”

Paul Cook, operations general manager at London Ambulance Service, said: “It is appalling for a paramedic to be targeted while on duty and we will work with the police to identify and prosecute those who did this.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.