London City Airport launches ambitious bid to secure direct flights from Dundee

London City Airport has launched an ambitious bid to secure direct flights from Dundee – and has promised to offer up to three return journeys a day.

The Tele can exclusively reveal airport bosses began talks yesterday in a bid to secure the route.

Plans have been welcomed by political and business leaders as well as cultural representatives throughout the City of Discovery.

Dundee Council, the Scottish Government and the Department for Transport are overseeing a two-month competitive tender process that closes on July 17th.

